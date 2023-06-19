WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are working to put out several fires in Waltham on Monday.

The Waltham Police Department said they are receiving multiple calls for fires across the city. The first fire began just before 9:00 a.m. on School Avenue. Another fire was reported on Bright Street.

The Belmont Fire Department said on Twitter that they were responding to Waltham for cover after a large power surge was reported in the city. The Weston Fire Department said on Facebook that it was also covering Waltham and responding to numerous incidents while firefighters there dealt with “a major power issue.”

No injuries have been reported, and as many as 6,500 people were without power at one point Monday morning. Eversource is there and says that they are working to figure out what caused the power outage.