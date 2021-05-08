Multiple groups participate in Brimfield town cleanup

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the scaled down Brimfield Flea Market opening next week, you might say the town set the stage with Saturday’s first annual townwide cleanup day.

The cleanup team comprised of many organizations spent their day collecting bikes for recycling, ridding the streets of Brimfield of all sorts of debris. And with so many people participating they were able to get a lot done

“So today’s our first annual town wide cleanup, basically what we did was we reached out to the community, had an online signup event where they could sign up to clean or adopt a road in their area or community area they wanted to pick up trash, make it cleaner,” Brimfield Scoutmaster, George Adams told 22News.

It felt as if everyone in Brimfield joined the effort to make this first annual town wide cleanup a resounding success.

“A while ago someone approached us talking about a town wide clean up and I said absolutely Hitchcock would be interested in doing that, I mean we are a community organization and our community is very important to us, so several different groups came together,” Cindy Skowyra, Executive Director at Hitchcock Academy said.

And there were no age age barriers to this massive clean up drive, as scouts pitched in with the same fervor as their elders.

And later this week when Antique lovers from all over the world make the Brimfield Flea market their destination, the town can take additional pride in this weekend cleanup drive. The antique show was canceled last year because of the Pandemic, but the first of this summer’s three extended weekends is set to get underway again this week.

