CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several people across the commonwealth have lost power due to the current weather conditions.

As of now, there are about 11,000 customers without power, with most of those in the central and eastern parts of the state, but we are seeing some outages here in western Massachusetts as well.

MEMA Outage Map

National Grid has been preparing for the storm and continues monitoring the weather and

communicating with local officials, first responders, and life support customers. The primary concerns that are associated with this storm include a wintry mix of rain and snow, with

potential snow accumulations of as much as 8-12 inches in central and western Massachusetts

and the Merrimack Valley region. The storm is expected to depart by the end of the day on Sunday, and calmer weather is expected for Monday.

“National Grid is closely monitoring the weather forecast, and we have crews and personnel in

place across Massachusetts ready to respond to any impacts this weekend’s storm may bring,”

said Tim Moore, Vice President of Electric Operations for New England. “We’ll be ready to

restore service as quickly and safely as possible. The predicted heavy snow may make roads

difficult to travel and strong winds may make restoration challenging and sometimes slow. Our

crews will work to restore the power systems as soon as it is safe to do so.”

National Grid Outage Map – Massachusetts

Mass.gov has provided a list of safety tips to keep in mind during a power outage.

Power outage safety tips

Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices. If you smell gas, call 911 right away.

Stay away from downed utility wires. Always assume a downed power line is live.

Use generators and grills outside because their fumes contain carbon monoxide. Make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are working as it is a silent, odorless, killer.

During cold weather, keep food cold outside in a secure location safe from animals.

If phone lines are down, use social media or texting to let others know you are okay.

Unplug sensitive electronics to avoid power surges when power is restored.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.

Check on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly, those who live alone, those with medical conditions, and those who may need additional assistance.