STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department was sent to the area of Route 20 at Route 131 for a multiple-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

The Sturbridge Police Department advised the area of Route 20 at Route 131 to be avoided because of the crash.

All lanes of Route 20 are back open, but there is no word on if there are any injuries or the cause of the accident. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.