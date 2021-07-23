Municipalities in Massachusetts start mask mandates

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker said this week that he won’t be bringing back a statewide mask mandate but as COVID-19 cases rise in cities and towns across the state, some municipalities are starting their own.

Friday, health officials in Cambridge issued a mask advisory, urging people to wear masks where transmission is likely, and around young children. That comes after the city reported a 42% increase in “breakthrough infections.”

Boston’s Mayor also said public school students will be required to wear masks when classes start in September.

“Follow the data and what the numbers tell us, but we will also use common sense. And not overreact but we also don’t want to underreact. People have their own personal preferences like getting their young child vaccinated.” Agawam Mayor Bill Sappelli

22News contacted Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli on the matter who said he plans to stick with Governor Baker, recommending masks in indoor settings where you cannot socially distance.