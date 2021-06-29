Mural displayed at Merrick Station in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A reception was held to celebrate the completion of a new mural that spans the length of the Merrick Station building in West Springfield Tuesday morning.

The mural was painted by West Springfield artist John Matlock, on the side of Merrick Station, the community police station, Community Development Office and the Park and Recreation Center located at 389 Main Street. The mural is featured on the park side of the building that features tropical fish.

The West Springfield Director of Community Development collaborated with the support of sponsors Red Thread Network for the Arts,West Springfield Arts Council, Florence Bank, V & F Auto, Powers Law Group, Teddy Bear Pools, Kelley Katzer Real Estate, LLC, John and Patricia Kendzierski, and Pintu’s Indian Palace.

“Red Thread looks for ways to bring art to our communities, and what better way than in a park where so many people will be able to enjoy it,” she said. “John’s artwork is amazing, and this particular piece brings such a spark of tranquility and beauty to the park. We think it’s a perfect fit for the space, and we are so excited for people to see and enjoy it.” Jane Barrientos of the Red Thread Network

“For me, this project was really a labor of love – a way to celebrate art and bring it to the community that I grew up in and still call home. I often use marine life as the subject of my work, and to have the opportunity to explore that genre on such a large scale was very gratifying. I am very grateful to the town of West Springfield and the sponsors who made the project possible.” West Springfield artist, John Matlock