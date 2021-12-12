Mural in Chicopee pays tribute to late Father Lucjan Kolikowski

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of older members of Chicopee’s Polish community gathered at the Iconic Polish Home in Chicopee Falls Sunday for the dedication of a mural depicting Father Lucjan Kolikowski, shepherding some of the 150 polish orphans he brought to Canada to begin a new life.

22News spoke with Father James McCurry who remembers Father Kolikowski’s achievements.

“Those orphans who got married, had children, grandchildren all gathered once a year for a reunion for Father Lucjan who was like their great-grandfather at his 100th birthday, many of them came to celebrate with him,” Father McCurry recalled.

Father Kolikowski died two years ago in Chicopee at the age of 100. Mayor John Vieau told 22News he’s inspired by what Father Kolikowski was able to achieve.

“Father Kolikowski is obviously a hero,” said Mayor John Vieau. “The moral faith, the trust, the character you have to have…. the resiliency that the kids made it through unbelievable trials and tribulations.”

“God raises up good men and women to bring goodness out of ugliness and this is a lesson that one needs today,” said Bishop William Byrne of the Springfield Diocese.

It’s hoped that many find the inspiration to do good through the grand gesture of Father Lucjan Kolikowski as depicted in this mural, which represents how one person can make an enormous difference in the lives of many.