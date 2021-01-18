Music, dance, speakers honor MLK in Springfield online celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–An annual Springfield city-wide celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr was held as a virtual online event. This year’s theme was “THE DREAM IS CALLING YOU.”

The program included speakers, music, dance and spoken word presentations from various local community organizations.

The event was sponsored by the Community Music School of Springfield, DREAM Studios, Martin Luther King Junior family services, Springfield College, and Focus Springfield.

You can watch a recording of the program at the Community Music School of Springfield website.