SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greek restaurant Mykonos will hold the grand opening of its new location on Main Street in Springfield.

Mykonos was inside the Eastfield Mall for 40 years until the mall officially closed this summer. Now thanks in part to $40,000 in ARPA funding and assistance from the Western Mass Economic Development Council the restaurant will take a new home at the TD Bank building.

Mayor Sarno is expected to be in attendance for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Mayor Sarno states, “Congratulations to Chris Hatzis, his family and team on the grand reopening of their Mykonos Greek Restaurant in the heart of our downtown at the TD Bank building. They have a legendary culinary reputation, which adds to our many eclectic downtown dining options. My administration is committed to helping establishments such as Mykonos succeed and thrive. In May 2023, I committed $75,000 to the TD Bank building at 1441 Main Street to support outdoor dining as part of my 12th round of ARPA awards. These funds helped to refurbish, create and expand outdoor dining spaces which will enhance the dining experience for patrons. Mykonos joins a growing list of establishments that are growing and expanding. I am proud to support these businesses that build upon our economic development projects and help to create more of that good four-letter word, jobs.”