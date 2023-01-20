BOSTON (WWLP) – A kitten was surrendered with a mystery illness and is in need of a forever home after making recovery.

Dollie came to the MSPCA-Angell in Boston in November at four months old when she unexpectedly felt ill. According to the MSPCA-Angell, Dollie developed changes to her skin and ears.

“When Dollie came to us, her ears were sloughing, and they actually did fall off,” explained Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell director of adoption centers and programs. “Parts of her skin were necrotic – the skin was dying. It impacted her extremities, including her tail, legs, and most of her ear tissue. We had never seen anything like it.”

Her family surrendered her on November 22nd after becoming overwhelmed with the kitten’s extensive medical issues. “After they made the decision to surrender her to us, we did all we could to figure out what exactly was happening to this little cat, so we could save her life,” Keiley added.

Dollie was diagnosed with ischemic dermatopathy, a rare skin disease caused by a reaction to something in the body that leads to widespread inflammation. She had her tail and one leg amputated and has since recovered although it is unclear what triggered the reaction.

“When my team came to Boston to examine Dollie, I saw severe skin sloughing and necrosis, especially around areas with poor circulation like the extremities,” said Dr. Meagan Painter, a dermatology specialist at MSPCA-Angell West in Waltham. “ Painter added, “This reaction can lead to tissue death in sensitive areas, like the ear tips and paws. In Dollie’s case, it was quite severe, and she is a lucky little cat to have found her way to us.”

“We’ll probably never know what caused that reaction, but we diagnosed it in time to prevent progression and save two of her legs that were in danger,” Dr. Painter said. “We did have to amputate her tail and one leg, but we expect she’ll live a long, happy life, something that would not have been possible without extensive teamwork between the hospitals and the clinic.”

If you are interested in adopting Dollie, visit mspca.org/dollie.

“Dollie’s been with us for a while and it’s time for her to find the loving home that she so desperately deserves after this ordeal,” said Keiley. “We don’t think that she’ll need any specific ongoing care because of this condition, just a family that’s looking for a unique cat and is willing to work with a vet to address any future medical needs.”