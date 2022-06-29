SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representative Bud Williams presented $100,000 to the Springfield National Association for Black Veterans.

The group provides support for military veterans and their families to transition from service duties to civilian life. This money was provided through ARPA funds.

“NABVETS actively sustains the legacy, honor, and memorialization of veterans’ services provided for the safety and services of our nation. They are an essential and resilient organization in Hampden County. Their Veteran leaders and members have fought continuously and tirelessly to serve their country and their community with outreach services, resources and programs currently provided to all war veterans,” states Williams. “These services were initially not known to honorable Black Vietnam Veterans upon returning home from war amid racial segregation of 1960s. The strength to persevere through their own trauma of war along with the hardships to assimilate back into society, shows NABVET’s dedication and commitment to providing services to other veterans, their families and to the betterment of our communities. The work they do is remarkable and worthy of our support.”

“We are extremely excited to receive this support,” stated Anthony C. Francis, the Commander of the Springfield Chapter of NABVETS. “This funding enables us to expand the outreach to veterans and their families and their communities to assist them in receiving the resources that are available to them based on their service to their country.”