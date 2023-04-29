MASHPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit featured a playing card on social media with the unresolved case of a Mashpee victim.

Thirty-two years ago, on April 29, 1991, Nancy Osborn was found in the woods off of Great Hay Road in Mashpee, where she suffered blunt force injuries to her head and neck. Osborn was last seen on April 7 and lived at the River Bend Motel, which was 1.5 miles from where she was found.

If you have any information that could be crucial to solving this case, you are asked to call 1-855-MA-SOLVE.

The Massachusetts State Police Department and the Massachusetts Department of Correction and the District Attorney’s Offices collaborated to create playing cards that feature homicide and missing persons on them.

The cards are funded by the Department of Correction and are made available to state prison inmates. With this, they hope that they will be able to find out additional information about the crimes on the cards.