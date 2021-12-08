NASA to launch James Webb telescope into space this month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new telescope is scheduled to be put into space later this month. It’s called the James Webb Space Telescope and it is scheduled to be launched into space just before Christmas.

According to NASA, the James Webb Telescope will be the world’s largest and most powerful space science observatory. It will be used to study every phase of cosmic history from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies.

Planetarium Manager of the Springfield Science Museum, Kevin Kopchynski shared with us, “It’s been planned since the mid 90’s as the Hubble successor and the idea is that this is going to go up and unlike the Hubble this is not going to be flying too close to the Earth. It’s going to be almost a million miles away and it’s going to look at infrared light primarily.”

Credit: NASA

The Webb Telescope is so large it has to be folded up for launch and then unfolded when it gets into space. The launch is scheduled for December 22nd and you can view it on the NASA website.