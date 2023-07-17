EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Nashawannuck Pond in Easthampton will be off limits for a few days this week for the treatment of invasive plants.

On Wednesday, the pond will be treated with an herbicide to control the growth of nuisance vegetation. Boating, fishing and swimming will not be allowed on the day of treatment only. Using water for drinking or cooking and irrigation is prohibited until Saturday and watering of livestock prohibited until Thursday.

Solitude Lake Management will be conducting the treatment application, which should take around two hours. The City has obtained permits and the work has been approved by Mass DEP. An Order of Conditions has been issued by the Easthampton Conservation Commission.

Water restriction signs will be posted around the pond to warn local residents.