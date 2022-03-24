SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nathan Bill’s Bar co-owner John Sullivan was found not guilty Thursday on assault charges that stem from a 2015 fight involving off-duty Springfield Police officers.

After the prosecution rested its case Thursday, the defense filed a motion, requiring a finding of not guilty, due to insufficient evidence. Defense Attorney Jared Olanoff told 22News the judge granted that motion and Sullivan was found not guilty.

Sullivan had faced multiple counts of assault and battery in connection with the fight in the parking lot behind the bar nearly seven years ago. Four Springfield police officers are currently standing trial on assault charges in connection with this case.