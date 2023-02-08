SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – February is Black History Month and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) has made an effort to provide some much needed support to Black and Brown communities.

The grassroots organization’s overall mission is to help individuals and families suffering with mental health diagnoses.

NAMI President Donna Bunn told 22News she hopes this new support group will encourage those struggling to get the help they need, “Well I think it’s important because a lot of times there’s always stigma behind mental health, especially in the black and brown community, and we’re here to let people know that there’s no shame in this and that we’re here to support them.”

Donna said this program is the first of its kind, allowing Black and Brown families to connect in a safe environment, without judgment. The group meets every first Thursday of the month via Zoom.