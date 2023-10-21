CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is National Apple Day, which celebrates all things apple!
This national day is dedicated to promoting the cultural and historical significance of apples, as well as the importance of orchards and apple-related products, according to the National Day Calander.
There are multiple different varieties of apples, such as:
- Red Delicious apples: Known for their bright red skin and sweet, mildly tart flavor.
- Gala apples: Small to medium-sized and have a sweet, crisp, and mildly tart flavor.
- Fuji apples: Known for their firm texture and sweet, slightly spicy flavor. They are great for eating fresh and hold up well in storage.
- Granny Smith apples: Known for their bright green skin and tart, crisp flesh. They are often used in baking and for making apple pies.
- Honeycrisp apples: Prized for their sweet and exceptionally crisp texture.
- Braeburn apples: These have a sweet and slightly tart flavor with a crisp texture.
- Pink Lady apples: Known for their sweet-tart flavor and crisp texture. They are often enjoyed fresh and are also used in salads.
Pick-your-own apple orchards
National Apple Day was established with the goal of celebrating apples, orchards, and apple-related products, so where can you get apples? Here is a list of some of the best pick-your-own apple orchards in western Massachusetts:
- UMass Cold Spring Orchard– 391 Sabin Street, Belchertown
- Dickinson Farm & Greenhouse– 134 South Street, Granby
- Echo Hill Orchards Winery & Distillery– 101 Wilbraham Road, Monson
- Bashista Orchards & Cider Mill– 160 East Street, Southampton
- Cooks Farm Orchard– 160 Haynes Hill Road, Brimfield
- Fern Valley Farms– 758 Main Street, Wilbraham
- Apex Orchard– 225 Peckville Road, Shelburne Falls
Some of these orchards ask that you do not bring pets. Check with the orchard you want to visit this year before going.
Recipes
Now, what do you do with the apples after you have picked them? Taste of Home has a list of apple recipes to make this fall:
- Easy Apple Cake– It’s quick to fix, and it’s served warm with whipped cream or a dollop of frozen custard.
- Apple Spice Waffles– These apple waffles are cozy and comforting anytime—morning or evening.
- Apple Gingerbread Skillet Cake– A one-pan dessert by layering the apples around the bottom of a cast-iron skillet and topping them with the gingerbread batter. The skillet creates a wonderfully thick crust on the gingerbread.
- Granny’s Apple Scalloped Potatoes– This scalloped potato with apple dish is delicious with baked breaded pork chops, which you could cook at the same time in another cast-iron pan.
- Slow-Cooked Pumpkin Apple Cobbler– This spiced cobbler with apples and cranberries is sure to please all of your holiday guests.
- Sage-Apple Cider Bread– This versatile loaf that has just a hint of sweetness makes wonderful sandwiches or stuffing.
- Apple and Walnut Stuffed Pork Tenderloin with Red Currant Sauce– This comforting entree is a most requested pork dish.
- Apple Spice Cake with Brown Sugar Frosting– You can add a cup of raisins to the batter before baking if you’d like.
- Air-Fryer Apple Fritters– These air-fryer apple fritters are healthier than old-fashioned fritters, yet they are still just as delicious.
- Apple Chicken Quesadillas– People are surprised by the combination of chicken, apples, tomatoes, and corn inside the crispy tortillas, but they love it.
