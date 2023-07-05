CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday is National Apple Turnover Day, so Yelp has put together a list of the best bakeries in western Massachusetts.

Also called hand pies because their design makes them portable to eat, apple turnovers have been around since the 17th century, according to the National Day Calendar. Bakers fill a small, flaky pie crust with fruit or meat and then fold it in half. Once the edges are nice and sealed, the pie is either baked or fried. For some added sweetness, add a dusting of sugar or icing on top.

Restaurants, bakeries, and even food trucks have a variety of turnovers, and they make delicious snacks or meals. Yelp has listed the best bakeries in western Massachusetts: