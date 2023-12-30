CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – December 30th is National Bacon Day, a day that bacon lovers celebrate one of nature’s favored gifts.

Bacon Day reminds us that bacon is not just for breakfast and is a great opportunity to test out different ways to enjoy it, according to the National Day Calander.

The U.S. and Canada make bacon from the pork belly, whereas other countries around the world use the side and back cuts of pork. The meat is cured in either a salt brine or a salt pack and then is either dried, boiled, or smoked. Bacon is a very popular food in the U.S., and in just 2020, over half of the U.S. population said they used a pound or more bacon that year.

Bacon is not just for breakfast anymore either, as it improves everything from beverages to desserts. Delish has put together a list of bacon recipes that everyone will love.