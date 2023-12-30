CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – December 30th is National Bacon Day, a day that bacon lovers celebrate one of nature’s favored gifts.
Bacon Day reminds us that bacon is not just for breakfast and is a great opportunity to test out different ways to enjoy it, according to the National Day Calander.
The U.S. and Canada make bacon from the pork belly, whereas other countries around the world use the side and back cuts of pork. The meat is cured in either a salt brine or a salt pack and then is either dried, boiled, or smoked. Bacon is a very popular food in the U.S., and in just 2020, over half of the U.S. population said they used a pound or more bacon that year.
Bacon is not just for breakfast anymore either, as it improves everything from beverages to desserts. Delish has put together a list of bacon recipes that everyone will love.
- Cheesy Bacon Ranch Chicken– Bacon and ranch is an absolute match made in heaven.
- Bacon Parm Crackers– This is the easiest app to whip together (it even works in the air fryer!)
- Bacon Fried Cabbage– If you want to venture into the world of cabbage that goes beyond corned beef or coleslaw, try this fried cabbage on for size.
- Bacon-Wrapped Dates– The date’s sweetness is the perfect counterpoint to crisp, salty bacon and creamy goat cheese.
- Bacon Jalapeño Corn Salad– This extra-flavorful corn salad is the perfect side for a potluck or BBQ, and we plan on eating it all season long.
- Garlic Herb Wedge Salad– This salad has a homemade garlic confit and blue cheese dressing, fresh herbs, and thick-cut bacon.
- Maple Bacon Cinnamon Rolls– Is there anything better than the smell of freshly baked cinnamon rolls in the morning?
- BLT Sushi– Figuring out how to make a BLT sandwich low-carb? You can roll it up like sushi!
- Bacon Zucchini Fries– Anything wrapped in bacon is instantly 1,000 times better, including summer squash!
- Bacon-Weave S’mores– Caramelized brown sugar and crispy, salty bacon take these s’mores to the next level.
