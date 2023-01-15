CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – January 15th is National Bagel Day.

Whether you like just plain bagels with cream cheese or an everything bagel breakfast sandwich, Sunday is the perfect day to enjoy your favorite bagel and schmear. But where can you get the great bagels in western Massachusetts?

22News narrowed the list to the top 10 places to get bagels in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp: