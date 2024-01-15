CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – National Bagel Day on Monday means that it’s time to toast up your favorite flavor.

This kosher carbohydrate brings different and unique flavors to the deli and sandwich bar, according to the National Day Calander.

Polish-Jewish immigrants introduced the bagel to the United States, and throughout New York City and the surrounding boroughs, they grew thriving businesses. In 1907, they created the International Beigel Bakers’ Union. Bagel Bakers Local 338 held contracts with nearly all bagel bakeries for its workers in and around the city for decades.

In the 1960s, bakeries made bagels by hand. Daniel Thompson invented the bagel maker, which made a heated debate about man versus the machine… was the handcrafted beigel better or the manufactured bagel?

The bagel became much more common throughout North America during the last quarter of the 20th century, and the credit for the bagels spread across the country goes in part to bagel baker Harry Lender, his son, Murray Lender, and Florence Sender. All of their pioneering efforts led to the automated production and distribution of frozen bagels in the 1960s. Murray Lender also invented pre-slicing the bagel.

One way to celebrate National Bagel Day is by getting a bagel with your favorite schmere. Yelp has put together a list of the best places to get bagels in western Massachusetts: