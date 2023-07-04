CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday is also National Barbecued Spareribs Day!

One of the most popular days to barbecue, July 4th will have the backyards, patios, and beaches heating up with the flavors of spareribs, according to the National Day Calendar.

When cooking spareribs, it is important to select the right kind of meat, make sure you get enough for everyone, use a dry rub, cook on low and indirect heat, add some sauce, and let the ribs rest.

If you do not feel like cooking, Yelp put together a list of the best BBQ spots in western Massachusetts (Some hours might vary during the 4th of July Tuesday):