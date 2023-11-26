CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – November 26th is National Cake Day, which delivers a delicious treat for everyone to enjoy.

On most birthdays, the cake has candles all over the top no matter their age, and the cake is enjoyed for other celebrations, such as weddings, retirements, and anniversaries, according to the National Day Calander.

Cakes typically contain flour, sugar, eggs, and butter or oil, and when you add a liquid, such as milk or water, it creates a batter. A leavening agent like yeast or baking powder helps the cake rise. Flavorful ingredients are added, like chopped nuts, fresh, candied, or dried fruit, fruit purees, or extracts.

One way to celebrate this day is by enjoying a slice of cake. Yelp has put together a list of the best places to get cake in western Massachusetts.