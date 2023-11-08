CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday is National Cappuccino Day, which is the perfect drink for a frosty morning, meeting with friends, or just to enjoy.

A cappuccino is an Italian coffee drink that is prepared with espresso, hot milk, and steamed milk foam, according to the National Day Calendar.

The word cappuccino is from the Capuchin friars and is the diminutive form of cappuccio in Italian, meaning hood or something that covers the head. This drink is named after the color of the hooded robes that the friars wore.

The best way to celebrate this day is by going to a coffee shop and enjoying a nice hot and delicious cup of cappuccino. Yelp has put together a list of the best places to get a cappuccino in western Massachusetts: