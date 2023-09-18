CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday, September 18, is National Cheeseburger Day, which honors America’s favorite sandwich.

There are several theories as to when the cheeseburger was first created, according to the National Day Calander. One theory suggests that Lionel Sternberger invented the cheeseburger back in 1926 while working at his father’s Pasadena, California sandwich shop called The Rite Spot. During one of his experiments, he dropped a slice of American cheese on a sizzling hamburger.

Many other people and restaurants claim that they invented the cheeseburger, such as a restaurant in Los Angeles called O’Dell’s and how they placed the cheeseburger on their menu in 1928. It came smothered with chili, all for the price of a quarter.

One way to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day is by getting a cheeseburger! Yelp has created a list of the best cheeseburgers that you can find throughout western Massachusetts.