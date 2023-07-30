CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday is National Cheesecake Day!
National Cheesecake Day offers a slice of one of America’s favorite desserts, according to the National Day Calander.
A form of the dessert comes up as a recipe served to athletes in ancient Greece. It has been found that the earliest mention of a cheesecake is by Greek physician Aegimus, who wrote a book on the art of making cheesecakes. While recipes for cheesecake served athletes in ancient Greece, cream cheese has been a part of American dessert-making since the 1820s.
There are several different styles of cheesecake, such as:
- New York-style cheesecake
- Pennsylvania Dutch-style cheesecake
- Philadelphia-style
- Farmer cheese cheesecake
- Country-style cheesecake
- Lactose-free cheesecake
- Cheesecake Kludys
- Chicago Style cheesecake
- Savory cheesecake
To celebrate National Cheesecake Day, have a slice of your favorite kind of cheesecake. Yelp has put together a list of the best places to get cheesecake in western Massachusetts:
- Sarah’s Cheesecake & Cafe– 180 Elm Street, Suite 3, Pittsfield
- The Black Sheep Deli– 79 Main Street, Amherst
- Florence Pie Bar– 17 Main Street, Florence
- Whoopie-Doo and Cupcakes Too– 179 Main Street, Sturbridge
- Barstows Dairy Store & Bakery– 172 Hockanum Road, Hadley
- Union Street Bistro and Bakert– 35 Union Street, Easthampton
- Bittersweet Bakery & Cafe– 470 Greenfield Road, Deerfield
- Pixie Boulangerie– 198 Main Street, Great Barrington
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 and provides local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.