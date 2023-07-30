CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday is National Cheesecake Day!

National Cheesecake Day offers a slice of one of America’s favorite desserts, according to the National Day Calander.

A form of the dessert comes up as a recipe served to athletes in ancient Greece. It has been found that the earliest mention of a cheesecake is by Greek physician Aegimus, who wrote a book on the art of making cheesecakes. While recipes for cheesecake served athletes in ancient Greece, cream cheese has been a part of American dessert-making since the 1820s.

There are several different styles of cheesecake, such as:

New York-style cheesecake

Pennsylvania Dutch-style cheesecake

Philadelphia-style

Farmer cheese cheesecake

Country-style cheesecake

Lactose-free cheesecake

Cheesecake Kludys

Chicago Style cheesecake

Savory cheesecake

To celebrate National Cheesecake Day, have a slice of your favorite kind of cheesecake. Yelp has put together a list of the best places to get cheesecake in western Massachusetts: