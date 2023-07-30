CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday is National Cheesecake Day!

National Cheesecake Day offers a slice of one of America’s favorite desserts, according to the National Day Calander.

A form of the dessert comes up as a recipe served to athletes in ancient Greece. It has been found that the earliest mention of a cheesecake is by Greek physician Aegimus, who wrote a book on the art of making cheesecakes. While recipes for cheesecake served athletes in ancient Greece, cream cheese has been a part of American dessert-making since the 1820s.

There are several different styles of cheesecake, such as:

  • New York-style cheesecake
  • Pennsylvania Dutch-style cheesecake
  • Philadelphia-style
  • Farmer cheese cheesecake
  • Country-style cheesecake
  • Lactose-free cheesecake
  • Cheesecake Kludys
  • Chicago Style cheesecake
  • Savory cheesecake

To celebrate National Cheesecake Day, have a slice of your favorite kind of cheesecake. Yelp has put together a list of the best places to get cheesecake in western Massachusetts:

  1. Sarah’s Cheesecake & Cafe– 180 Elm Street, Suite 3, Pittsfield
  2. The Black Sheep Deli– 79 Main Street, Amherst
  3. Florence Pie Bar– 17 Main Street, Florence
  4. Whoopie-Doo and Cupcakes Too– 179 Main Street, Sturbridge
  5. Barstows Dairy Store & Bakery– 172 Hockanum Road, Hadley
  6. Union Street Bistro and Bakert– 35 Union Street, Easthampton
  7. Bittersweet Bakery & Cafe– 470 Greenfield Road, Deerfield
  8. Pixie Boulangerie– 198 Main Street, Great Barrington

Massachusetts News

Local News

More Western Mass. News

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 and provides local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.