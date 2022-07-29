(WWLP) – Wings… they are an American staple with multiple ways to season, cook, and eat! Friday, July 29th is National Chicken Wing Day formed in 1977 when the city of Buffalo issued an official proclamation celebrating Anchor Bar co-owner Frank Bellissimo.
According to Yelp, these are the top 10 best chicken wing spots in western Massachusetts:
- Olde Forge Restaurant – 125 N Main St Lanesborough
- Hangar Pub & Grill – various locations
- Wings Over – various locations
- Antonio’s Pizza and Wings – 71 Main St Easthampton
- Johnny’s Tavern – 30 Boltwood Walk Amherst
- Wingstreet – 1048 Riverdale St West Springfield
- EB’s Restaurant – 385 Walnut St Ext Agawam
- Ricelicious – 31 Boltwood Walk Amherst
- Toasted Owl – 21 Main St Northampton
- Bella Gusto Pizzeria – 450 Plumtree Rd Springfield
Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts chicken wing spots on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.