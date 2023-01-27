CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If chocolate cake is one of your favorite sweet treats, you’ll be thrilled to know that there’s a holiday that’s set aside to honor the delicious delicacy. January 27th is National Chocolate Cake Day!

The popular review website, Yelp, identified places in western Massachusetts that sell chocolate cake, then ranked those spots based on the number and quality of reviews.

• Swisha’s Sweets – Greenfield

• Chocolate Springs Cafe – Lenox

• Small Oven – Easthampton

• Pete’s Sweets – East Longmeadow

• Tart Baking Co – Northampton

• Bread Euphoria – Haydenville

• Patisserie Lenox – Lenox

• Pan’e Dolcetti – Wilbraham

• Koffee Kup Bakery – Chicopee

• Bernardino’s Bakery – Chicopee