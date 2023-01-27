CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If chocolate cake is one of your favorite sweet treats, you’ll be thrilled to know that there’s a holiday that’s set aside to honor the delicious delicacy. January 27th is National Chocolate Cake Day!

The popular review website, Yelp, identified places in western Massachusetts that sell chocolate cake, then ranked those spots based on the number and quality of reviews.

Swisha’s Sweets – Greenfield

Chocolate Springs Cafe – Lenox

Small Oven – Easthampton

Pete’s Sweets – East Longmeadow

Tart Baking Co – Northampton

Bread Euphoria – Haydenville

Patisserie Lenox – Lenox

Pan’e Dolcetti – Wilbraham

Koffee Kup Bakery – Chicopee

Bernardino’s Bakery – Chicopee