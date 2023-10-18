CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday is National Chocolate Cupcake Day, which celebrates the sweetness of small chocolate cakes.

Cupcakes can be traced back to 1796 when a recipe notation of “a cake to be baked in small cups” was written in American Cookery, by Amelia Simmons, according to the National Day Calander. Bakers initially used heavy pottery cups to bake their cupcakes, however, bakers now use multiple tools that they have at their fingertips.

Cupcakes have also been called Fairy Cakes, Patty Cakes, or Cup Cakes (different from Cupcakes (one-word). Chocolate cupcakes come in a variety of flavors as well, such as chocolate caramel cupcakes, peanut butter chocolate cupcakes, and more.

One way to celebrate National Chocolate Cupcake Day is to get a cupcake! Yelp has put together a list of the best places to get a cupcake in western Massachusetts: