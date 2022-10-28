(WWLP) – If you love chocolate and desserts, you are in luck. Friday is National Chocolate Day!
National Chocolate Day is observed every October 28. So, to celebrate, go get your favorite chocolate dessert and dig right in. According to Yelp, these are the top 10 best chocolate spots in western Massachusetts:
- Firetype Chocolate: 150 Main St. in Northampton
- Richardson’s Candy Kitchen: 500 Greenfield Rd. Route 5 & 10 in Deerfield
- Sweeties Fine Chocolate & Confections: 68 Main St. in Northampton
- Chocolate Springs Cafe: 55 Pittsfield Rd. in Lenox
- Erving Station: 3 E Main St in Erving
- H.R. Zeppelin: 47 Railroad St. in Great Barrington
- Mielke Confections: 260 Stockbridge Rd. in Great Barrington
- Peace Love & Chocolate: 36 Main St. in Stockbridge
- Mo’s Fudge Factor: 9 State St. in Shelburne Falls
- Pop’s Biscotti & Chocolates: 2341 Boston Rd. in Wilbraham
Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts chocolate spots on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.