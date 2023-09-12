CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – September 12th is National Chocolate Milkshake Day, which brings chocolate and ice cream lovers together.
According to the National Day Calander, the term milkshake appeared first in print back in 1885, and during this period, a milkshake was referred to as an alcoholic beverage described as a “sturdy, healthful eggnog type of drink” that was blended with eggs, whiskey, and other ingredients.
By 1900, pharmacies offered this drink with either chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla syrup. With the invention of the blender, the milkshake began to take a chipped, aerated, and frothy form as they are today and people began to ask for this “new treat” with a scoop of ice cream.
One way to celebrate this day is by getting a milkshake! Yelp has put together a list of the best places to get a milkshake in western Massachusetts.
- Herrell’s Ice Cream & Bakery– 8 Old South Road, Northampton
- Flayvors of Cook Farm– 129 S Maple Street, Hadley
- Scoops of Agawam– 495 Springfield St. Feeding Hills
- Mt. Tom’s Homemade Ice Cream– 34 Cottage Street, Easthampton
- Local Burger– 16 Main Street, Northampton
- Alvin Rondeaus Dairy Bar– 1300 Ware Street, Palmer
- Cindy’s Drive-In– 455 E State St., Granby
- Classic Burgers– 1261 Westfield Street, West Springfield
- Black Cow Burger Bar– 125 Ave A, Turners Falls
- The Bistro Box– 937 S Main Street, Great Barrington
