CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – September 12th is National Chocolate Milkshake Day, which brings chocolate and ice cream lovers together.

According to the National Day Calander, the term milkshake appeared first in print back in 1885, and during this period, a milkshake was referred to as an alcoholic beverage described as a “sturdy, healthful eggnog type of drink” that was blended with eggs, whiskey, and other ingredients.

By 1900, pharmacies offered this drink with either chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla syrup. With the invention of the blender, the milkshake began to take a chipped, aerated, and frothy form as they are today and people began to ask for this “new treat” with a scoop of ice cream.

One way to celebrate this day is by getting a milkshake! Yelp has put together a list of the best places to get a milkshake in western Massachusetts.