CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is National Clam Chowder Day, and the brisk arctic air today is calling residents across Massachusetts to get a bowl of New England’s best chowdah!

According to Yelp, these are the top 10 best places to get clam chowder in the western Massachusetts area:

Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts restaurants that serve clam chowder on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.