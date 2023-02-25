CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is National Clam Chowder Day, and the brisk arctic air today is calling residents across Massachusetts to get a bowl of New England’s best chowdah!
According to Yelp, these are the top 10 best places to get clam chowder in the western Massachusetts area:
- Smithsonian Chowder House: 1 W St in West Hatfield
- Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack: 228 Northampton St in Easthampton
- Williamsburg Snack Bar: 109 Main St in Haydenville
- Cold Harbor Seafood & Market: 465 Taylor Rd in Enfield, CT
- The People’s Pint: 24 Federal St in Greenfield
- Once Upon a Table: 36 Main St in Stockbridge
- Pete’s Seafood Restaurant: 54 School St in Greenfield
- Sturbridge Seafood: 376 Main St in Sturbridge
- Bistro 63: 63 N Pleasant St Monkey Bar & Grill in Amherst
- Farley Mac’s: 1616 Hopmeadow St in Simsbury, CT
Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts restaurants that serve clam chowder on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.