CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Bakers are warming up their ovens for National Cookie Day on Monday.

According to the National Day Calander, the English word “cookie” is derived from the Dutch word koekie, which means “little cake.”

The cookie appears to have come from Persia in the 7th century after the use of sugar became common in the region. Cookies then spread to Europe through the Muslim conquest of Spain. They were common at all levels of society throughout Europe by the 14th century, from royal cuisine to street vendors.

Cookies arrived in America in the 17th century, and macaroons and gingerbread cookies were some of the popular early American cookies.

One way to celebrate National Cookie Day is by picking up some at a local bakery. Some bakeries also offer deals on National Cookie Day. Yelp has put together a list of the best places in western Massachusetts to get a cookie.