CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Bakers are warming up their ovens for National Cookie Day on Monday.
According to the National Day Calander, the English word “cookie” is derived from the Dutch word koekie, which means “little cake.”
The cookie appears to have come from Persia in the 7th century after the use of sugar became common in the region. Cookies then spread to Europe through the Muslim conquest of Spain. They were common at all levels of society throughout Europe by the 14th century, from royal cuisine to street vendors.
Cookies arrived in America in the 17th century, and macaroons and gingerbread cookies were some of the popular early American cookies.
One way to celebrate National Cookie Day is by picking up some at a local bakery. Some bakeries also offer deals on National Cookie Day. Yelp has put together a list of the best places in western Massachusetts to get a cookie.
- Hot Oven Cookies– 1512 Allen Street, Springfield
- Hungry Ghost Bread– 62 State Street, Northampton
- Crumbl Cookies– 935 Riverdale Street, Ste A-106, West Springfield
- Insomnia Cookies– 30 Main Street, Amherst- offering a free classic cookie and $1 deluxe cookies when you place an order on the Insomnia Cookies app or with any in-app delivery.
- Tart Baking Co– 192 Main Street, Northampton
- Rise Above Bakery– 282 Main Street, Greenfield
- Sarahs Cheesecakes & Cafe– 180 Elm Street, Ste 3, Pittsfield
- Ninas Cookies- 541 Springfield Street, Feeding Hills
- Berkshire Mountain Bakery– 180 Elm Street, Pittsfield
- Sweet Lucy’s Bakeshop– 7 South Street, Bernardston
