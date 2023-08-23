CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – National Cuban Sandwich Day on August 23 is a tribute to the flavor that is found in a toasted pressed sandwich.
The Cubano traditionally consists of ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard on Cuban bread, but restaurants and home cooks have been serving up different versions, according to the National Day Calendar.
Journalist Christopher Spata of the Tampa Bay Times chose August 23rd to be National Cuban Sandwich Day in 2016 because the only other food holiday at the time was National Sponge Cake Day.
Many restaurants will offer specials on their Cuban Sandwich to celebrate the national holiday.
Yelp has put together a list of the best restaurants to get a Cubano in western Massachusetts:
- El Rincon Boricua Restaurant– 216 Lyman Street, Holyoke
- El Sabor De Juan– 355 Belmont Avenue, Springfield
- Guaguanćo Restaurant– 12 Crane Street, Southbridge
- Palate– 1168 Boston Road, Springfield
- Sabor Latino Restaurant– 872 Meadow Street, Chicopee
- Olympic Deli Restaurant– 232 Chestnut Street, Springfield
- El Morro Bakery and Restaurant– 599 Page Blvd, Springfield
