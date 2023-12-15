CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – December 15th recognizes National Cupcake Day, which is like a miniature celebration.

According to the National Day Calander, the cupcake was known originally as the 1-2-3-4 cake because the recipe called for one cup of butter, two cups of sugar, three cups of flour, four eggs, and also one cup of milk, and one spoonful of baking soda.

One of the first recipes can be traced back to 1796, with a recipe notation for a cake to be baked in small cups written in American Cookery by Amelia Simmons. The earliest known documentation of the word cupcake shows up in 1828 in Seventy-five Receipts for Pastry, Cakes, and Sweetmeats by Eliza Leslie.

Whether they’re the centerpiece of a wedding, birthday, or anniversary, cupcakes satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth with just the right portions of cake and colorful frosting.

Yelp has put together a list of the best places to get a cupcake in western Massachusetts: