CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Each year on July 19th, people across the U.S. fill their glasses with a rum-based cocktail and make a toast to National Daiquiri Day.
Daiquiri is a family of cocktails whose main ingredients are rum, citrus juice, and sugar, according to the National Day Calendar.
In 1898, one American engineer, Jennings Cox, supervised a mining operation located in a village named Daiquiri. Every day after work, Cox and his employees would gather at the Venus bar in the village. One day, Cox mixed up Bacardi, lime, and sugar in a tall glass of ice. He named the new beverage after the Daiquiri mines, and the drink became a staple in Havana. Eventually, someone added shaved ice, and sometimes lemons or both lemons and limes were used.
A Couple Cooks created a list of Daiduiri recipes that you can make to celebrate National Daiquiri Day:
- The Classic Daiquiri– It’s three simple ingredients, shaken, strained, and served straight up in a cocktail glass! All you need is three tablespoons of light or white rum, two tablespoons of lime juice, and one tablespoon of simple syrup.
- Frozen Daiquiri– This frozen daiquiri has the same ingredients as the classic Daiquiri, but it’s blended with ice.
- Strawberry Daiquiri– The strawberry daiquiri is frozen, made with ice in a blender. Blend one pound of frozen strawberries, ¼ cup of lime juice, six tablespoons of simple syrup, one cup of white rum, one cup of ice, and ⅛ teaspoon salt in a blender until smooth.
- Pineapple Daiquiri– This Daiquiri has the same ingredients as the Strawberry Daiquiri listed above but with pineapples!
- Banana Daiquiri– If you have the time, slice two bananas into rounds and freeze the bananas for one to two hours. Otherwise, skip this step and use two cups of ice instead of 1 ½ cups when blending. Combine the banana’s four ounces of aged rum, two ounces of Cointreau or Triple Sec, two ounces of lime juice, 1/2 to one ounce of simple syrup, and 1 1/2 cups of ice.
- Hemingway Daiquiri– Place two ounces of white rum, one and a half ounces of grapefruit juice, a half ounce of lime juice, and a half ounce of maraschino liqueur in a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice and shake it until cold.
- Peach Daiquiri– The peach daiquiri is just like the classic, except it includes peach schnapps for a very forward, juicy peach flavor on the finish. If you are using fresh peaches, muddle them in the cocktail shaker first.
