CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Each year on July 19th, people across the U.S. fill their glasses with a rum-based cocktail and make a toast to National Daiquiri Day.

Daiquiri is a family of cocktails whose main ingredients are rum, citrus juice, and sugar, according to the National Day Calendar.

In 1898, one American engineer, Jennings Cox, supervised a mining operation located in a village named Daiquiri. Every day after work, Cox and his employees would gather at the Venus bar in the village. One day, Cox mixed up Bacardi, lime, and sugar in a tall glass of ice. He named the new beverage after the Daiquiri mines, and the drink became a staple in Havana. Eventually, someone added shaved ice, and sometimes lemons or both lemons and limes were used.

A Couple Cooks created a list of Daiduiri recipes that you can make to celebrate National Daiquiri Day:

The Classic Daiquiri – It’s three simple ingredients, shaken, strained, and served straight up in a cocktail glass! All you need is three tablespoons of light or white rum, two tablespoons of lime juice, and one tablespoon of simple syrup.

Frozen Daiquiri – This frozen daiquiri has the same ingredients as the classic Daiquiri, but it's blended with ice.

Strawberry Daiquiri – The strawberry daiquiri is frozen, made with ice in a blender. Blend one pound of frozen strawberries, ¼ cup of lime juice, six tablespoons of simple syrup, one cup of white rum, one cup of ice, and ⅛ teaspoon salt in a blender until smooth.

Pineapple Daiquiri – This Daiquiri has the same ingredients as the Strawberry Daiquiri listed above but with pineapples!

Banana Daiquiri – If you have the time, slice two bananas into rounds and freeze the bananas for one to two hours. Otherwise, skip this step and use two cups of ice instead of 1 ½ cups when blending. Combine the banana's four ounces of aged rum, two ounces of Cointreau or Triple Sec, two ounces of lime juice, 1/2 to one ounce of simple syrup, and 1 1/2 cups of ice.

Hemingway Daiquiri – Place two ounces of white rum, one and a half ounces of grapefruit juice, a half ounce of lime juice, and a half ounce of maraschino liqueur in a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice and shake it until cold.

Peach Daiquiri– The peach daiquiri is just like the classic, except it includes peach schnapps for a very forward, juicy peach flavor on the finish. If you are using fresh peaches, muddle them in the cocktail shaker first.