CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In honor of National Donut Day on Friday, Yelp has determined the best places for a pastry in western Massachusetts.
According to Yelp, these are the top 10 best donut places in the Springfield area:
- Adams Donut – 348 Federal St in Greenfield
- Donut Dip – 1305 Riverdale St in West Springfield
- Shire Donuts – 52 Summer St in Adams
- Mrs. Murphy’s Donuts – 538 College Hwy in Southwick
- Chmura’s Bakery – 14 Pulaski St in Springfield
- Bread Basket – 815 Blandford Rd in Russell
- The Apple Place – 540 Somers Rd Rte 83 in East Longmeadow
- Barstows Dairy Store and Bakery – 172 Hockanum Rd in Hadley
- Bartlett’s Orchard – 575 Swamp Rd in Richmond
- Agawam’s Java Shop – 1226 Springfield St in Agawam
Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts establishments that serve donuts on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.