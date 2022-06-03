WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been more than eighty years since the Salvation Army designated the first Friday in June as National Doughnut Day.

Did you know that Americans consume more than ten billion doughnuts every year?? Boston may have the most doughnuts per capita but when Julie and Chris Porter visit their grandchildren in Holyoke, they always stop off at a popular doughnut shop in West Springfield… that’s a favorite of their grandkids.



“We like a homemade doughnut, they’ve got a lot to offer. They have thirty varieties here, and it’s been in business for seventy years.” Julie Porter, visiting from New Hampshire

In honor of National Doughnut Day and its Massachusetts connection, The Salvation Army serves doughnuts all day as part of its local feeding programs in the City of Pittsfield.