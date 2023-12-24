CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas Eve is also known as National Eggnog Day!

Eggnog, also known as egg milk punch, is a popular drink throughout the United States during the holiday season, according to the National Day Calander.

This sweetened dairy-based beverage is traditionally made with milk and cream, sugar, whipped eggs, and spices, and when it is served at parties and holiday get-togethers, liquor is often added to the eggnog. Many people prefer brandy, rum, whiskey, bourbon, or vodka in their eggnog. Sometimes they even mix up a combination.

Eggnog also flavors other holiday treats, such as eggnog-flavored coffees, teas, baked goods, and puddings at your local grocery store.

Even though the origin of the drink is debated, many believe that the drink was initially developed in East Anglia, England, but others believe it originated as a medieval European beverage made with hot milk.

While gathering together with family and friends for the holidays, enjoy a glass or two of eggnog! Other ways to enjoy the day include baking eggnog-flavored goodies.

The Pioneer Woman has a list of different recipes that use eggnog as the star: