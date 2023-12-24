CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas Eve is also known as National Eggnog Day!
Eggnog, also known as egg milk punch, is a popular drink throughout the United States during the holiday season, according to the National Day Calander.
This sweetened dairy-based beverage is traditionally made with milk and cream, sugar, whipped eggs, and spices, and when it is served at parties and holiday get-togethers, liquor is often added to the eggnog. Many people prefer brandy, rum, whiskey, bourbon, or vodka in their eggnog. Sometimes they even mix up a combination.
Eggnog also flavors other holiday treats, such as eggnog-flavored coffees, teas, baked goods, and puddings at your local grocery store.
Even though the origin of the drink is debated, many believe that the drink was initially developed in East Anglia, England, but others believe it originated as a medieval European beverage made with hot milk.
While gathering together with family and friends for the holidays, enjoy a glass or two of eggnog! Other ways to enjoy the day include baking eggnog-flavored goodies.
The Pioneer Woman has a list of different recipes that use eggnog as the star:
- Eggnog Bread Pudding– You’ll want to save some holiday eggnog for this Christmas morning breakfast casserole.
- Homemade Eggnog– Traditional eggnog is made with raw eggs. However, this version is not—so it’s perfect for anyone a little wary about consuming raw eggs.
- Eggnog Cake– You don’t even need to be an eggnog drinker to fall in love with this holiday cake.
- Eggnog Crème Brûlée– Instead of small individual ramekins, this spiced crème brûlée is made in a tart pan so it can feed everyone seated at the table.
- Eggnog Fudge– A cute addition to cookie plates, treat boxes, and Christmas dessert tables, this eggnog-infused fudge is rich, creamy, and seriously good.
- Eggnog Pull-Apart Bread– Filled with cinnamon, nutmeg, and crunchy pecans, this pull-apart loaf is simply to die for.
- Eggnog Waffles– A stack of these eggnog waffles is sure to spread cheer on Christmas morning!
- Eggnog Martini– Instead of rum, vanilla-flavored vodka and amaretto turn this drink into a Christmas martini!
- Brown Butter Eggnog Cinnamon Rolls– Not only is there eggnog infused in the yeasted dough for cinnamon rolls, but it’s also a star ingredient in the cream cheese icing.
- Eggnog Cheesecake with Snickerdoodle Crust– Cheesecake filling is already creamy, but adding eggnog makes it even better.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 by providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on X @WWLP22News, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.