CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – People across the United States enjoy National French Toast Day every year on November 28.
French toast, also known as eggy bread or omelet bread, is a great breakfast for guests or part of a brunch, according to the National Day Calander.
The base consists of eggs and milk that are whisked together. Bread is then dipped into the mixture and fried until golden. Many people also like to add some sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon to the base of eggs and milk.
One of the best ways of celebrating National French Toast Day is by either making some French toast or going to get French toast. Yelp has put together a list of the best places in western Massachusetts to get French toast.
- Jake’s Restaurant– 17 King Street, Northampton
- Esselon Cafe and Coffee Roasting– 99 Russell Street, Hadley
- Jennifer’s Kitchen– 574 Chicopee Street, Chicopee
- Memo’s Restaurant and Catering– 1272 Memorial Avenue, West Springfield
- The Stables Restaurant– 326 Russell Street, Hadley
- The Copperline Eatery– 409 Broadway Street, Chicopee
- Partners Restaurant– 485 Springfield Street, Feeding Hills
- Foxtown Diner– 25 Bridge Street, Shelburne Falls
- Coronation Cafe– 103 N Pleasant Street, Amherst
- Haven Cafe & Bakery– 8 Franklin Street, Lenox
