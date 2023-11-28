CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – People across the United States enjoy National French Toast Day every year on November 28.

French toast, also known as eggy bread or omelet bread, is a great breakfast for guests or part of a brunch, according to the National Day Calander.

The base consists of eggs and milk that are whisked together. Bread is then dipped into the mixture and fried until golden. Many people also like to add some sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon to the base of eggs and milk.

One of the best ways of celebrating National French Toast Day is by either making some French toast or going to get French toast. Yelp has put together a list of the best places in western Massachusetts to get French toast.