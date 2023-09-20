CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday is National Fried Rice Day, and this side dish is the star of the meal on this holiday.

This dish can be served with shrimp, chicken, or beef, and fried rice makes a complete meal, according to the National Day Calander. Fried rice is also made of a combination of long-grained rice, peas, carrots, and onions, and requires perfectly incorporated eggs to bring it all together.

National Fried Rice Day was founded by Benihana in 2018 because high-quality rice isn’t just another side dish to them, as it’s a foundational element of every meal they serve. Benihana has served roughly 2,720,350 pounds of California-grown rice every year. The Registrar of the National Day Calendar named National Fried Rice Day to be celebrated on September 20th, annually.

One way of celebrating National Fried Rice Day is by eating it! Yelp has put together a list of the best places to get fried rice in western Massachusetts.