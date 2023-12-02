CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is National Fritters Day, so get them while they are hot!
Fritters come in all different forms, such as morsels dipped in flavorful batters to bits of dough stuffed or filled with delicious filling, according to the National Day Calander.
All of the varieties are deep-fried and served hot with dips, dustings of seasonings, sweets, or sauces. Most commonly, fritters are filled with fruit or cheese, and can also be filled with savory meats, seafood, and vegetables.
One way to observe this holiday is by serving up some fritters with your dinner. Allrecipes has a list of some easy fritter recipes for you to try at home:
- Mom’s Apple Fritters– Crisp, sweet, fluffy apple fritters. Roll them in cinnamon sugar. They’re breakfast, snack, and dessert.
- Zucchini Fritters– A little yellow squash and shredded carrots round out these crispy cakes.
- Cauliflower Fritters– These cauliflower fritters are easy to make and a different way to have cauliflower.
- Corn Fritters– Nothing warms up a cool night like a plateful of these old-time treats.
- Easy Banana Fritters– No apples? Reach for the ripe bananas.
- Cheese Fritters– These fried cheese fritters are a perfect addition to your Hanukkah table.
- Clam Fritters– Serve them with a ‘blooming onion’ sauce for dipping and boy do they go fast.
- Air Fryer Vegan Sweet Potato Fritters– Crunchy yet soft on the inside with a hint of spiciness, these creamy sweet potato fritters are quick to make in an air fryer. Plus, they’re vegan.
- Pear Fritters– Simple easy and crowd-pleasing.
- Milky Sweet Fritters– This recipe is very easy and fast to prepare using simple or basic ingredients.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 by providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on X @WWLP22News, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.