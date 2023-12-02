CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is National Fritters Day, so get them while they are hot!

Fritters come in all different forms, such as morsels dipped in flavorful batters to bits of dough stuffed or filled with delicious filling, according to the National Day Calander.

All of the varieties are deep-fried and served hot with dips, dustings of seasonings, sweets, or sauces. Most commonly, fritters are filled with fruit or cheese, and can also be filled with savory meats, seafood, and vegetables.

One way to observe this holiday is by serving up some fritters with your dinner. Allrecipes has a list of some easy fritter recipes for you to try at home: