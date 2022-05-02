LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – National Grid has announced they will be decreasing their rates for customers.

Beginning in the month of May, customers will see a drop of about 9.4%, or an average of about $16.61 per month.

Towns in the area that are covered by National Grid include Northampton, Easthampton, Wilbraham, East Longmeadow and Hampden.

Customers can take advantage of several bill help options and payment plans that are provided. National Grid also provides energy efficiency tips that can help customers save on their monthly bill.

