CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday is National Gumbo Day, which is perfect for chilly fall days.

Gumbo originated from southern Louisiana during the 18th century and typically consists of strongly flavored stock with meat or shellfish, a thickener, and seasoned vegetables, which could include celery, bell peppers, and onions, or the “holy trinity,” according to the National Day Calander.

Gumbo came from the West African word for okra, and it is believed that this was how the soup and the ingredients became intertwined. Gumbo is also the official cuisine of Louisiana.

To celebrate National Gumbo Day, Yelp has created a list of the best places to get gumbo in western Massachusetts: