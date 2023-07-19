CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day!

National Hot Dog Day in July celebrates a summertime staple in a bun, according to the National Day Calander. While many people prefer them grilled or toasted over a fire, you can also boil, pan-fry, and rotisserie-cook them. The list of toppings is endless, from the basic ketchup, mustard, or relish to onions, mayonnaise, cheese, bacon, chili, and sauerkraut, the list keeps growing.

The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council created National Hot Dog Day in 1991 to coincide with a hot dog lunch on Capitol Hill. This holiday occurs every year on a Wednesday in July.

Yelp has created a list of the best places to get a hot dog in western Massachusetts: