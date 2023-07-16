CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Today is a special day for ice cream lovers across the United States as it marks National Ice Cream Day!

This delightful holiday celebrates the cool and creamy treat that brings joy to people of all ages. For residents of western Massachusetts, this day holds even greater significance, as this region is renowned for its rich ice cream history and the abundance of local creameries.

From small family-owned businesses to large-scale operations, western Mass. boasts a diverse range of ice cream establishments that offer unique flavors and experiences. In honor of this once-a-year holiday, 22News breaks down the best and the most popular ice cream shops throughout the region, to help make that decision on where to grab a cold treat, a little bit easier this summer.

According to Google reviews, these are the highest-rated ice cream shops in western Massachusetts:

National Ice Cream Day serves as a reminder to indulge in the simple pleasures of life and celebrate the community spirit that local ice cream shops bring to western Massachusetts. These establishments not only provide delectable frozen treats but also serve as gathering places for families, friends, and neighbors to create lasting memories.

So, grab a cone or a dish, gather your loved ones, and join in the celebration of this beloved frozen dessert. Indulge in the creamy goodness that western Massachusetts has to offer and savor every delightful lick as you appreciate the traditions and flavors that make the region a true ice cream haven.