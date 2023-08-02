CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Beer enthusiasts and craft beer aficionados are raising their pints to celebrate India Pale Ale (IPA) Day, a special occasion dedicated to honoring the beloved and hoppy brew that has become a staple in the region’s vibrant craft beer scene.

What is IPA?

IPA, short for India Pale Ale, is a style of beer known for its bold and hop-forward flavors. It originated in the 18th century in England when brewers began adding extra hops to their pale ales to preserve them during long sea voyages to British colonies in India. The extra hops not only acted as a natural preservative but also imparted a unique bitterness and aroma to the beer.

IPA’s Popularity in western Massachusetts

Western Mass. has seen a craft beer renaissance in recent years, and IPAs have become one of the most popular and sought-after beer styles among local breweries and beer enthusiasts. With its diverse range of breweries, this region boasts a rich selection of IPAs that cater to different taste preferences.

Fun Facts about IPA

IPA Variations: IPAs come in various substyles, including American IPA, New England IPA (NEIPA), Double IPA (DIPA), Session IPA, and more. Each substyle offers a distinct taste profile, from the hazy and juicy NEIPAs to the intensely hoppy and high-alcohol DIPAs.

IPAs come in various substyles, including American IPA, New England IPA (NEIPA), Double IPA (DIPA), Session IPA, and more. Each substyle offers a distinct taste profile, from the hazy and juicy NEIPAs to the intensely hoppy and high-alcohol DIPAs. Hops Galore: Hops, the star ingredient of IPAs, contribute to the beer’s bitterness, aroma, and flavor. Western Massachusetts breweries often use a variety of hops, both local and international, to craft unique and flavorful IPAs.

Hops, the star ingredient of IPAs, contribute to the beer’s bitterness, aroma, and flavor. Western Massachusetts breweries often use a variety of hops, both local and international, to craft unique and flavorful IPAs. IPA Food Pairings: The bold flavors of IPAs make them ideal companions for various dishes. From spicy foods to grilled meats, IPAs’ hoppy bitterness and fruity notes enhance the flavors of a wide range of cuisines.

The Best IPAs Brewed in western Mass.:

(According to UnTappd)

Whether you’re a seasoned IPA enthusiast or new to the craft beer world, IPA Day is the perfect opportunity to explore and appreciate the diverse and delightful world of India Pale Ales crafted with passion and creativity in western Massachusetts.

So, raise your glass and say cheers to IPA Day, where the love for craft beer and the spirit of community come together in a hoppy celebration of brewing excellence!