CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – National Lager Day raises a glass to the third most popular beverage after water and tea.

Even though lager is typically characterized as a light, summer beer, every season deserves to be celebrated with a few of your favorite things, according to the National Day Calander.

Lagers are different from other beers as it was made using a cold-conditioning process. The different types of yeast that are used are referred to as “bottom-fermenting” yeast or yeast that can develop at colder temperatures.

Before refrigerators were a thing, brewers perfected this process in cellars dug into the ground and filled with ice. Those who tasted the results described the lager as “crisp” and “refreshing.”

From choices like pale, amber, or dark, not to mention the many craft varieties, there are endless possibilities for your enjoyment.

Yelp has listed some of the best places to get lager in western Massachusetts: