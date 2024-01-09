Thank you for helping keep our community safe

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Every year on January 9th, citizens show their support for law enforcement officers on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Law enforcement officers of every rank and file choose a profession that puts their life on the line every day for their communities, as well as answer a call to public service that is demanding and often unappreciated, according to the National Day Calander.

Their jobs are often thankless and take them away from their families for long hours, and they rarely know what the days have in store for them. But more often than not, law enforcement works in coordination with other local, state, and federal organizations to make communities safer.

Several organizations created National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in 2015 to thank officers for all the daily sacrifices they make for their communities. Some of the organizations supporting the observance include:

Concerns of Police Survivors

FBI National Academy Associates

Fraternal Order of Police

International Association of Chief of Police

Officer Down Memorial Page

Law Enforcement United

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

International Conference of Police Chaplains

National Troopers Coalition

To show your support, you can:

Wear blue

Send a card of support to your local police department

Share a story about your experience with law enforcement on social media

Thank a police officer

Turn your social media channels blue

Shine a blue porch light to show your support