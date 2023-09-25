CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is National Lobster Day, which takes a taste of a seafood favorite.

In colonial times, the lobster had very little culinary credit, as the pigs and goats ate more lobster than anyone, according to the National Day Calander.

Lobsters arrive at our tables bright red, but they don’t start out that way. In the ocean, they come in many colors, such as yellow, green, or even blue. They live at the bottom of the ocean and can live up to 100 years old if they escape being cooked.

The best way to celebrate this holiday is by treating yourself to a lobster. Yelp has put together a list of the best places to get a lobster in western Massachusetts.